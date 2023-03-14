Leo1 brings prepaid ID card for students

Hyderabad: Leo1 (formerly Financepeer), an edu-fintech startup has introduced India's first numberless prepaid ID card for students called Leo1 Card. With the card, parents can send money digitally and monitor category-wise usage of the card and overall spending of their child.

The card introduced in partnership with Student Tribe, lets students tap and pay institute fees, make payments at any retail outlets that use POS terminals, pay online payments like any other debit card, withdraw cash from an ATM, and also use it as a student ID card.

Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO and Founder, Leo1 said, "We have launched a numberless dual interface product called Leo1 Card which is a student ID card to make cashless transactions easy for students, parents, and institutes. To make electronic payments safer and easy for students these cards have been designed with EMV chips."