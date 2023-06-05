  • Menu
LIC eases norms for victims of Balasore train tragedy

LIC of India has announced relaxation to victims of tragic train accident at Balasore in Odisha, on June 2. As per the relaxations, the insurance giant will expedite the claim settlements to provide financial reliefs further.

Siddantha Mohanty, chairperson, LIC, said: “LIC announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of the LIC policies and also Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. In lieu of registered deaths certificates, list of causalities published by Railway authorities, Police or any State or central government authorities will be accepted as a proof of death.”

He further said that LIC had set up a special help desk at divisional and branch level to respond to claims related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

