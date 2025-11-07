Manju Aggarwal Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad socialite Manju Aggarwal inaugurated the National Silk Expo-2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala. The five-day exhibition showcases exquisite handmade cotton and silk wear, exclusive saris, and handloom creations from across India.

“Platforms such as this empower women to explore well-crafted handloom fashion,” said Aggarwal. Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted that the expo aims to support traditional weavers, ensuring customers receive authentic silk and cotton products directly from artisans, bypassing middlemen. The event runs until November 4, 2025, celebrating craftsmanship, culture, and sustainable fashion.