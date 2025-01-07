Live
Maruti Suzuki Unveils ‘e For Me’: A Vision for India’s Electric Future
- A comprehensive approach to electric vehicles and infrastructure
- Innovative solutions to enhance electric vehicle adoption
- Strategic showcase of its first eBorn SUV- e VITARA
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, today, announced its progressive blueprint for electric mobility, christened ‘e For Me’. This strategic vision embodies a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates state-of-the-art electric vehicles, pioneering technology, and a robust charging infrastructure.
A Dual-Powered Future
The 'e For Me’ vision is driven by customer centricity at its heart and will be implemented by a dual-pronged strategy:
Electric Products: The company’s journey into the electric future begins with e VITARA, its first-ever eBorn SUV. The e VITARA marks the beginning of a new chapter and underlines our commitment to develop electric vehicles that are specifically designed for Indian customers.
Electric Ecosystem: The company is vigorously engaged in establishing an extensive ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles and ensure a hassle-free EV ownership experience.
Elaborating on the vision, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Our 'e For Me' vision represents a defining moment in India's electric mobility transformation. While Maruti Suzuki has been India's trusted mobility partner for over four decades, today, we are introducing a revolutionary approach to electric mobility that puts the customer at the core. This strategy goes beyond just launching electric vehicles – it is about creating an entire ecosystem that makes the transition to electric mobility natural and seamless for every Indian. We are excited to showcase the complete dimension of 'e For Me' at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where visitors will experience first-hand how we are reimagining the future of mobility in India."
As an affirmation of India's escalating stature within the international automotive domain, Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its 'Made-in-India-for-the-World' eBorn SUV – e VITARA at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025.
The company's showcase will be spread across a 3,300 m² pavilion located at Hall No. 5, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Here, attendees will be immersed in an extensive showcase that reflects Maruti Suzuki's dedication to sustainable mobility, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to ecological responsibility. The display will present a wide array of lifestyle concept vehicles, headlined by the eBorn SUV – e VITARA, and will include celebrated models such as the Dzire, Swift, Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Brezza. This lineup exemplifies the company's holistic approach to offering contemporary mobility solutions.
