Mercedes-Benz opens Vizag outlet

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first-ever facility in Visakhapatnam, expanding its footprint to the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration of the world-class Silver Star facility, underlines Mercedes-Benz's customer- centric approach to take the brand closer to its customers. The inauguration also marked the delivery of record 50 cars,thebiggestby any luxury carmaker in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Situated in the heart of the city, the facility will act as one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements for customers in Vizag and adjoining areas. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and Amith Reddy Nalla, Founder, Silver Star, inaugurated the facility. Martin Schwenk said: "Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car maker in the country and we are glad to retain our leadership position in the market for the fifth year in a row. In 2020,we have an exciting year ahead of us".

