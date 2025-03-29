Metro Brands takes legal action against IPR

Hyderabad: Metro Brands Ltd, a footwear retailer, said it has resorted to legal action to tackle IPR (intellectual property rights) violation by sellersof counterfeit products bearing Metro Brands trademark.

Metro Brands informed that its legal team along with the local authorities conducted a raid and seized products bearing Metro Brands’ trademarks. This measure was takenup to put a check on the illegal use of its registered trademarks on footwear for sale.

The investigations uncovered a godown linked to Metro Miracle in Hyderabad that stored goods bearing the infringed trademark. The operation successfully prevented the circulation of infringed Metro branded footwear, the retailer said.

“As one of India’s leading footwear retailers, we at Metro Brands are committed to preventing any compromise to our brand’s integrity and the trust we have built with our customers over the years,” said Deepa Sood, Vice President - Legal and Company Secretary, Metro Brands Ltd.

Sood further added, “We actively work to protect our customers from counterfeit goods and will continue to take strong measures against any entity attempting to misuse our trademarks. This decisive action reaffirms our dedication to preserving Metro Brands intellectual property and upholding consumer trust.”