MG Motor India and LOHUM Collaborate for ‘Second Life’ EV Battery Solution

MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, has joined forces with LOHUM, India's largest producer of sustainable energy transition materials, to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the reuse, and life cycle management of EV batteries. MG India and LOHUM partnership aims to develop the concept of second-life solutions for batteries, ensuring their efficient utilization and contributing to the circular economy. The project will harness the potential of used batteries by repurposing them as Battery Energy Storage Products (BESS), effectively extending their life cycle and optimizing resource usage.

Under the collaboration, LOHUM will reuse end-of-first-life batteries of MG electric vehicles to build sustainable 2nd-life Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for a wide variety of clean energy applications in India’s urban and rural landscape. LOHUM's proprietary repurposing technology will be used to maximize the potential of cells before recycling, utilizing healthy cells high on Remaining Useful Life (RUL) to build sustainable 2nd-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, spoke on the partnership, stating, "At MG, we have always believed in fostering innovation and sustainability. Battery energy storage solutions (BESS) hold immense potential to revolutionize India's energy landscape, with their versatile applications, affordability, and undeniable support for local communities. Through this India can unlock a future where clean, reliable, and low-cost energy storage becomes a reality, empowering communities, households, and entire rural areas alike while driving sustainable development and energy independence for the nation.

By repurposing used batteries of our EV models, we not only extend their life cycle but also enable the delivery of power to essential community centres. The clear need of the hour is a safe, viable and enduring supply of clean energy, and this strategic partnership is a step towards the same."

Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of LOHUM, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "LOHUM is delighted to join hands with MG Motor India in this pioneering endeavour.