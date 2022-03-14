Milaap guarantee in crowdfunding industry

Hyderabad: Milaap.org, a leading crowdfunding platform has introduced Milaap Guarantee, to add an extra layer of protection to online givers. A first of its kind initiative in India, guarantees a complete refund to donors in the rare case of a fraud committed by a fundraiser and ensures donations reach the right beneficiaries every time.

Anoj Viswanathan, President and Founder of Milaap.org, said, "The scale of good done by our community of donors through Milaap is massive compared to a handful cases where fraud occurs. This has been made possible because of our relentless focus on continuous background verifications of fundraisers to build a trusted giving platform. With Milaap Guarantee, we want every donor to be assured that every rupee they contribute will go towards the right person and the right purpose."

Fraudulent fundraisers make up for less than 0.1 per cent of all funds raised. Under this policy, such fundraisers would be required to return the entire donation amount to their respective donors. Milaap provides a back-up guarantee for refunds in case of any shortcoming on the campaign organiser's side.

"The Milaap Guarantee is the latest layer of protection we've put in place for our users, building on our fraud-prevention algorithms and our dedicated team of Trust and Verification specialists," said Chaitanya Tallapaka, Head of Trust and Safety at Milaap.

"It ensures that your donations get to the right place, every time," he said.