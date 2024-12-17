Mumbai’s CSMIA records 4.77 million flyers, double-digit surge in cargo volumes in November

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), maintained its growth momentum in November 2024, recording as many as 4.77 million passengers during the month and a double-digit surge in cargo operations.

The passenger traffic at the airport comprised 3.4 million domestic and 1.37 million international travellers.

During the month, the CSMIA, operated by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) - a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74 per cent, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26 per cent, handled 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) - 9,696 domestic ATMs including freighter and 7,504 international ATMs, including cargo freighters. The busiest day was recorded on November 27, 2024, with 941 flights on a single day.

This strong performance was driven by growing demand for both domestic and international air travel during the festive season. CSMIA's expanding network and focus on providing top-notch services played a key role in meeting this demand, further cementing its position as a major hub for air travel, according to a company statement.

Among domestic destinations, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa emerged as the top three locations, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

On the international front, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the most frequented routes.

CSMIA also clocked a robust 11 per cent growth in cargo handling to 71,046 MT during the month compared to 63,924 MT in Nov 2023. While domestic shipments were recorded at 18,653 MT, international consignments accounted for 52,393 MT. The surge was significantly fuelled by a 32 per cent rise in the movement of automobile products, underscoring a strong upward trend in this segment.

Key domestic commodities included consolidated cargo, engineering goods, and postal mail, while international shipments were dominated by automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The top-performing domestic destinations were Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with London, Frankfurt, and Dubai emerging as the leading international hubs.

Cargo operations recorded an impressive 11 per cent growth compared to November 2023 with 63,924 MT.

During the month, cargo operations witnessed 699 Air Traffic Movements (349 Domestic ATMs & 350 International ATMs).

"As CSMIA approaches the close of 2024, it remains committed to maintaining its position as a leader in global aviation. With its focus on delivering world-class services and expanding connectivity, the airport continues to set benchmarks in operational excellence and customer satisfaction," the CSMIA statement added.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, aims to converge India's biggest cities in a hub and spoke model through the Group's proven strength in developing and managing complex transport & logistics hubs.

With a strong understanding of modern-day mobility requirements, the Adani Group's vision for MIAL is to reinvent Mumbai International Airport as India's biggest aerotropolis, where the traditional airport nucleus of passenger and cargo infrastructure will be reinforced by interdependent clusters of commercial and residential infrastructure to create the nation's busiest airport ecosystem.

"MIAL has been further envisioned as a global air-travel focal point where domestic and international flyers actively engage in business and leisure supported by metropolitan expansion that catalyses aviation-linked businesses and employment opportunities. At MIAL, we intend to create distinctiveness with an experiential offering that puts Mumbai first," it says.