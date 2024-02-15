Live
Just In
Muthoot Finance posts Rs 1,027 cr net during Q3
Highlights
Hyderabad: Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.9 per cent year-on-year upswing in net profit at Rs 1,027.3 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, Muthoot Finance had posted a net profit of Rs 901.7 crore, a company statement said. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 11.8 per cent, coming at Rs 1,905.7 crore against Rs 1,704 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.
