Myprotein's develops nutrition products for Indian palate 

Myprotein, online sports nutrition brand introduces their bestselling Impact Whey Protein (IWP) Mango in limited edition packaging, Impact Whey Kulfi and Birthday Cake flavours. On the occasion of Independence Day the brand launches exclusive Freedom Boxes dedicated to all the heroes who have protected our nation on the borderline with sheer dedication.

Myprotein's IWP is crafted using premium whey and provides 21g of protein per serving. They also include protein-building essential amino acids - 4.5g of BCAAs and 3.6g of glutamine to help consumers achieve their fitness goals. The product contains only 1.9g fat, 1g carbs, and 103 calories, making it ideal for those looking to lose weight in a healthy way.

The IWP Mango, a refreshing summer flavour, is being introduced in a bespoke limited edition design in green and saffron hues. The IWP Kulfi and Birthday Cake flavours are sure to satisfy those with a love for desserts, who put their health objectives first.

The new range will be available on their online platform.