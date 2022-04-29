  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Nifty in bear grip

Nifty in bear grip
x
Highlights

Nifty gives a directional breakout on a lower timeframe after days of consolidation.

Nifty gives a directional breakout on a lower timeframe after days of consolidation. The lower time frame was witnessing a symmetrical triangle formation with highs getting lower and lows pushing higher on the last few days of price action.

Nifty finally managed to breach the upward sloping resistance trendline and close above it. Though on a daily timeframe we need confirmation tomorrow with a follow-up buying.

There was some strength seen in prices with most of the components as well participating in this upward move but a thrust of a larger change in breadth would confirm the strength of this bullish move.

With this, we are still in the bear's grip and we do not know if this current move can be attributed to a larger bullish move that can change the scenario. For now, stock specific approach will remain with sectors/stocks that are leading like Auto, Energy, and PSE.

(The author is Technical Analyst at Finversify and is a CMT, CFTe)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X