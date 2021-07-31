NMDC bags eight Governance Now Awards

Hyderabad: NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, bagged eight awards at the Governance Now 8th PSU Awards ceremony conducted virtually recently.

The Governance Now Awards recognise and celebrate the contribution of PSUs in nation building and their potential to create social and economic value.

In the Leadership Category, Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC, was felicitated with the coveted CMD Leadership Award 2021 and PK Satpathy, Director (Production) received the following awards - in the Organisation Category, for CSR Commitment, Nation Building, Digital PSU, Research and Innovation, HR Excellence, and Communication Outreach.

While receiving the award, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said, "We are a mining company and operate in the most remote regions of India. Our team has worked tirelessly to engage with the community in Bastar, Chhattisgarh through our CSR initiatives. "

During the virtual ceremony, Kailashnath Adhikari, Managing Director, Governance Now welcomed the chief guest, Kiran Bedi, former Lt Governor, Puducherry and the guest of honour, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.