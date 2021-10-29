NMDC uses tech for transparency

Hyderabad: Modern technology should not be limited to increasing production and efficiency but also to encourage transparency in the system, said Dr Praveen Kumari Singh in a keynote address on 'Corporate governance - Leveraging technology and whistle blower mechanism' during Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021 at NMDC Head Office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

As the chief guest of the session, she further said, "To ensure self-reliance with integrity, the citizens of India must be vigilant against corruption and demand good governance." She appreciated the digital initiatives and whistle blower policy of NMDC, she said that employees are ambassadors of vigilance and it is their duty to propagate value driven policies. Sumit Deb, CMD of NMDC supported the belief that while improving systems and procedures, technology can also bring transparency in society. As NMDC heads towards automation and digitalisation, he cautioned the employees that digitalisation and technology being is a double-edged sword needs to be used consciously for the socio-economic growth of the nation.

On this occasion, senior officials of NMDC presented papers on 'Leveraging Technology for Improving Transparency' by Satyender Rai, GM (C&IT - ERP), 'Future Digital Initiatives of NMDC' by HS Prabhu GM (C&IT), 'Corporate Governance and Whistle Blower Mechanism' by Praveen Kumar, CGM (Personnel and Law) in the presence of functional Directors, CVO and Senior Officials of NMDC.