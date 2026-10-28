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Noel Tata to step down from 6 Tata Group Boards upon turning 70
In Short
Noel Tata is set to step down from the boards of six Tata Group companies on November 12 upon turning 70, while continuing as a Tata Sons board nominee of Tata Trusts.
Mumbai: Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, is set to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12 when he turns 70, in line with the conglomerate's retirement policy for non-executive directors.
The move will mark a significant leadership transition within the salt-to-software conglomerate, where Noel Tata currently holds key positions across several listed and unlisted group companies.
He serves as non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, and other group entities, while also holding vice-chairman roles at Tata Steel and Titan Company.
Despite stepping down from the six operating-company boards, Noel Tata will continue as a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, the group's holding company.
His continued presence on the Tata Sons board will allow him to retain an influential role in the governance of the conglomerate, given that Tata Trusts collectively owns around 66 per cent of Tata Sons.
He will also continue in Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the joint venture between Trent and Tesco that operates the Star Bazaar and Star Daily retail chains.
However, succession plans for several of his other directorships and leadership roles are yet to be formally announced.
The transition comes at a crucial time for the group, with discussions around governance, board appointments and the future trajectory of Tata Sons drawing increased attention.
Noel Tata's retirement from operating-company boards highlights the Tata Group's adherence to its internal governance framework, which stipulates a retirement age of 70 for non-executive, non-independent directors and 65 for executive directors.
Corporate governance experts often view compliance with such retirement norms as a sign of institutional discipline, particularly in large business groups where promoter entities exercise substantial influence over board composition and leadership decisions.
As one of the most influential figures within the Tata Group, Noel Tata's exit from multiple boards will necessitate leadership transitions at companies including Trent, Voltas, Tata International and Tata Investment Corporation, as well as fresh appointments to the vice-chairman positions at Tata Steel and Titan.
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