“Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega” vs “Modi Kahin Nahin Jayega”: BJP-Congress Social Media War Erupts

The BJP’s proposed padayatra titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' in Old Delhi from the Red Fort to Town Hall on November 2 has caused concern among the traders who have been opposing the Congress rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan.

The BJP leadership which has reached out to the traders and their associations made it clear that their padayatra would in no way cause inconvenience to the traders of old city areas. The party leaders said that the padayatra would be taken out only one side of the road while the other side would be open for traffic. They said minor inconvenience in form of traffic jam was possible and they sought apology for it.

The BJP leaders said their padayatra would be over in one hour or at the most 90 minutes. No shops, buses, trains or any other form of transport would be stopped.

On the other hand the Congress wondered as to why a ruling party should out save democracy padayatras.

Heavy security arrangements have been made ahead of the one-kilometre padayatra through Chandni Chowk, with around fifteen thousand participants, including Members of Parliament and Union Ministers, expected to attend.

On the other hand, the BJP media blitzkrieg has released a song to underline its assertion that prime minister Narendra Modi would go nowhere as he is a chosen PM by the people.

All BJP rank and file are flooding X handle and Instagram with this song comprising of different images of Modi.

BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi also shared the music video on their respective X handles.

The song repeatedly asserts, Modi is not going anywhere, while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister.

The song says, "...aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega," (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere).

It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta" (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops).

Accusing the opposition of resorting to abusive language, the song says, "Tum gaali pe gaali do, woh kaam dikhata hai, sapno ke Bharat ko woh aage badhata hai" (You hurl insult after insult, but he shows his work; he takes the India of our dreams forward).

The song further declares, "Kaan khol kar suno, yeh desh Modi ka hai, Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Listen carefully: this country belongs to Modi, and Modi isn't going anywhere).

Ahead of the Congress rally and BJPs padayatra social media war has been intensified between the two parties

The Congress, in its official handle, shared a video of Rahul Gandhi in which he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in "vote chori" in India. Gandhi said they were afraid of the people and would eventually be caught, adding that the party had placed evidence before everyone and that they can't flee anywhere.

In another social media post, the Congress shared a clip of party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the governments in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra of theft. Kharge said the party would hold those responsible accountable, expose them and send them to jail.