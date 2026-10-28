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“Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega” vs “Modi Kahin Nahin Jayega”: BJP-Congress Social Media War Erupts

In Short

BJP and Congress intensify their social media war ahead of rallies in Delhi, with a BJP padayatra and campaign song targeting the Opposition amid allegations of vote theft.

BJP-Congress Social Media War
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BJP-Congress Social Media War

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The BJP’s proposed padayatra titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' in Old Delhi from the Red Fort to Town Hall on November 2 has caused concern among the traders who have been opposing the Congress rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan.

The BJP leadership which has reached out to the traders and their associations made it clear that their padayatra would in no way cause inconvenience to the traders of old city areas. The party leaders said that the padayatra would be taken out only one side of the road while the other side would be open for traffic. They said minor inconvenience in form of traffic jam was possible and they sought apology for it.

The BJP leaders said their padayatra would be over in one hour or at the most 90 minutes. No shops, buses, trains or any other form of transport would be stopped.

On the other hand the Congress wondered as to why a ruling party should out save democracy padayatras.

Heavy security arrangements have been made ahead of the one-kilometre padayatra through Chandni Chowk, with around fifteen thousand participants, including Members of Parliament and Union Ministers, expected to attend.

On the other hand, the BJP media blitzkrieg has released a song to underline its assertion that prime minister Narendra Modi would go nowhere as he is a chosen PM by the people.

All BJP rank and file are flooding X handle and Instagram with this song comprising of different images of Modi.

BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi also shared the music video on their respective X handles.

The song repeatedly asserts, Modi is not going anywhere, while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister.

The song says, "...aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega," (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere).

It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta" (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops).

Accusing the opposition of resorting to abusive language, the song says, "Tum gaali pe gaali do, woh kaam dikhata hai, sapno ke Bharat ko woh aage badhata hai" (You hurl insult after insult, but he shows his work; he takes the India of our dreams forward).

The song further declares, "Kaan khol kar suno, yeh desh Modi ka hai, Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Listen carefully: this country belongs to Modi, and Modi isn't going anywhere).

Ahead of the Congress rally and BJPs padayatra social media war has been intensified between the two parties

The Congress, in its official handle, shared a video of Rahul Gandhi in which he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in "vote chori" in India. Gandhi said they were afraid of the people and would eventually be caught, adding that the party had placed evidence before everyone and that they can't flee anywhere.

In another social media post, the Congress shared a clip of party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the governments in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra of theft. Kharge said the party would hold those responsible accountable, expose them and send them to jail.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

BJP Congress Social Media WarNarendra ModiRahul GandhiDelhi Political RalliesVote Chori Allegations
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