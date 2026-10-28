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Congress stage protest at railway Nilayam in Secunderabad for special trains on 1 Nov

In Short

Congress leaders, including TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, staged a protest at Secunderabad Railway Nilayam after South Central Railway denied special trains to Delhi for November 1.

Congress stage protest at railway Nilayam in Secunderabad for special trains on 1 Nov
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Congress stage protest at railway Nilayam in Secunderabad for special trains on 1 Nov

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Tension prevailed at the Railway Nilayam in Secunderabad as the Congress party staged a surprise protest in front of the office. The demonstration saw the participation of TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, and other Congress leaders.

The Congress leaders sat on the steps of the office and launched a protest. The PCC had requested special trains to travel to Delhi on November 1st, but the South Central Railway (SCR) denied the request.

In response, the Congress leaders staged a surprise protest in front of the General Manager’s (GM) office at the railway headquarters. The police arrested the Congress leaders and shifted them to the Market Police Station in the Malkajgiri zone.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Secunderabad Railway NilayamTelangana Congress ProtestMahesh KumarPonnam PrabhakarSpecial Trains to Delhi
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