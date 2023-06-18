Nykaa unveils sunscreens

Nykaa SKINRX forayed into sunscreens segment with two variants - Ultra Defence Oil Free and Ultra Matte Dry Touch. With their advanced UVA/UVB filters, these sunscreens provide a formidable barrier against redness, burns, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging with unparalleled effectiveness, the company said.

Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa Brands, said: “The importance of sunscreen in skincare cannot be highlighted enough, and we have worked tirelessly to listen to our discerning customers by launching our first ever Nykaa SKINRX sunscreens.”