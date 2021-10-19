October 19: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points, 0.08 per cent, to 61,716.05.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 58.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 18,418.75.
The key benchmark indices snapped their winning streak on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points, 0.08 per cent, to 61,716.05. The Nifty 50 index closed 58.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 18,418.75. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1542.7
|4.26
|1498
|1569.8
|1477.05
|Larsen & Turbo
|1848
|3.33
|1809.8
|1885
|1802.05
|Infosys
|1823.5
|1.75
|1814
|1834.5
|1782.3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2044
|1.61
|2011.9
|2044.95
|1992.1
|Bajaj Finserv
|18935.8
|1.38
|19000
|19325
|18600.5
|HDFC Bank
|1687.6
|1.04
|1675.45
|1692.45
|1671
|HCL Technologies
|1232
|0.87
|1230
|1253
|1225
|Reliance
|2730.8
|0.86
|2723.8
|2751.35
|2708
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|917.1
|0.68
|911
|927.6
|901.2
|Wipro
|714
|0.6
|717.1
|729.95
|708
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ITC
|246.1
|-6.27
|261.4
|262.55
|245.05
|Tata Motors
|484.75
|-4.88
|512.45
|517.4
|476.05
|Eicher Motors
|2699
|-4.51
|2842.7
|2842.7
|2687.25
|Hindustan Unilever
|2557.3
|-3.64
|2669.9
|2732
|2520.5
|Titan
|2496
|-3.58
|2638
|2638
|2468.75
|JSW Steel
|692.5
|-3.26
|722.5
|722.5
|688.45
|Power Grid
|197.6
|-3.04
|204
|204.8
|197
|Tata Steel
|1369
|-2.98
|1421
|1426.55
|1357.55
|UltraTech Cement
|7187
|-2.87
|7489
|7489
|7153
|Divi's Laboratories
|5190
|-2.86
|5344
|5390
|5167.75
