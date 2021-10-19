  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

October 19: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points, 0.08 per cent, to 61,716.05.
  • The Nifty 50 index closed 58.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 18,418.75.

The key benchmark indices snapped their winning streak on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points, 0.08 per cent, to 61,716.05. The Nifty 50 index closed 58.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 18,418.75. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Tech Mahindra 1542.7 4.26 1498 1569.8 1477.05
Larsen & Turbo 1848 3.33 1809.8 1885 1802.05
Infosys 1823.5 1.75 1814 1834.5 1782.3
Kotak Mahindra Bank 2044 1.61 2011.9 2044.95 1992.1
Bajaj Finserv 18935.8 1.38 19000 19325 18600.5
HDFC Bank 1687.6 1.04 1675.45 1692.45 1671
HCL Technologies 1232 0.87 1230 1253 1225
Reliance 2730.8 0.86 2723.8 2751.35 2708
Mahindra & Mahindra 917.1 0.68 911 927.6 901.2
Wipro 714 0.6 717.1 729.95 708

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
ITC 246.1 -6.27 261.4 262.55 245.05
Tata Motors 484.75 -4.88 512.45 517.4 476.05
Eicher Motors 2699 -4.51 2842.7 2842.7 2687.25
Hindustan Unilever 2557.3 -3.64 2669.9 2732 2520.5
Titan 2496 -3.58 2638 2638 2468.75
JSW Steel 692.5 -3.26 722.5 722.5 688.45
Power Grid 197.6 -3.04 204 204.8 197
Tata Steel 1369 -2.98 1421 1426.55 1357.55
UltraTech Cement 7187 -2.87 7489 7489 7153
Divi's Laboratories 5190 -2.86 5344 5390 5167.75

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X