October 19: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The key benchmark indices snapped their winning streak on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points, 0.08 per cent, to 61,716.05. The Nifty 50 index closed 58.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 18,418.75. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1542.7 4.26 1498 1569.8 1477.05 Larsen & Turbo 1848 3.33 1809.8 1885 1802.05 Infosys 1823.5 1.75 1814 1834.5 1782.3 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2044 1.61 2011.9 2044.95 1992.1 Bajaj Finserv 18935.8 1.38 19000 19325 18600.5 HDFC Bank 1687.6 1.04 1675.45 1692.45 1671 HCL Technologies 1232 0.87 1230 1253 1225 Reliance 2730.8 0.86 2723.8 2751.35 2708 Mahindra & Mahindra 917.1 0.68 911 927.6 901.2 Wipro 714 0.6 717.1 729.95 708

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.