Olectra electric buses deployed in Goa

Hyderabad: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant flagged off a fleet of 50 electric buses manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited. Goa's Kadamba Transport deployed these electric buses for public transport in that State.

Olectra, a part of MEIL Group, is India's first electric bus manufacturer for operating and deploying electric buses for public transport in the country. It stands as India's leading electric bus manufacturer with the highest market share in this segment. Olectra has already deployed over 320 electric buses in various state transport undertakings (STUs) in India. Further, it has orders for the deployment of 1,225 electric buses in India.

KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech), said, "Olectra is proud and thankful to Kadamba for giving the opportunity to operate its world-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient electric public transport system. We are sure that, like other states, our 50 electric buses will be successful in the Goa State".

Our electric buses have already proved its reliability and efficiency as it has been successfully deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Silvassa, Dehradun and Kerala, he added.