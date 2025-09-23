Live
- Sunita Ahuja seeks Lord Shiva's blessings at the Babulnath Temple
- Lions vs Ravens Highlights: Detroit Wins Physical Monday Night Football Battle
- Rs 6.8 crore fraud: CBI court sentences bank manager, 2 others to three years imprisonment
- TSMC Next-Gen Node Pricing May Push CPU and GPU Costs Higher
- Paracetamol’s link to autism not supported by strong scientific evidence: Experts
- Ecofy Finance & Motovolt Mobility Join Forces to Accelerate Electric Two-Wheeler Adoption Across India
- Tetra Pak start-up challenge winner, ZUMI, launches Lactose-Free, No Refined Sugar Milkshakes
- Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Port Sudan
- Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited raises Rs. 135 crore from Anchor Investors
- Sania Mirza shares Farah Khan's dance break amidst pickleball match
One of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, headquartered in Sweden, selects HCLTech for AI-powered digital foundation services, renewing & expanding on original agreement
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and...
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines and comprehensive transport solutions, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, today announced that they have renewed their long-standing digital transformation agreement with an expanded scope of services.
Under a new multi-year contract, HCLTech will enhance and modernize the Gothenburg-based manufacturer’s IT infrastructure and transform its digital foundation services. By leveraging its proprietary GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, HCLTech will deliver platform-based managed services, hyper automation and full-stack observability. The AI-powered solutions will enable one-click provisioning of IT services and will help optimize operational efficiency and enhance the employee and customer experience. HCLTech’s solutions will accelerate the client’s sustainability goals by advancing responsible and efficient IT practices.
“We are delighted to be a trusted digital transformation partner and contribute to the client’s growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging our full-stack technology portfolio to build a future-ready digital foundation,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.
“We are proud to continue being a part of the client’s growth journey. This renewal and expanded scope reflect the strong foundation we’ve built together over the years. The expansion of this strategic agreement further reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in the global automotive vertical, which is amongst the company's key growth areas,” added Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech.