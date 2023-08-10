Patanjali takes part in Oil Palm Mega Plantation Drive in Assam

Hyderabad: At the inception of an unprecedented transformation in the history of oil palm in North Eastern States of India, Patanjali Foods Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) participated in an ‘Oil Palm Mega Plantation Drive’ in Tinsukia district of Assam organised by the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.

With the continued success of National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare had initiated a ‘National Level Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive’ from July 25 to August 5, 2023 to give focused emphasis and motivate the farming community for oil palm. Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) participated in the drive.

In a harmonious gathering of around 4,500 farmers, the Mega Plantation Drive was conducted with a ceremonial planting done by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev and others in a field of over one hectare. A total of 20 hectares was covered under the plantation drive by distributing over 2,800 seedlings to the 25 identified farmers in the district.

PFL, with its strong execution of oil palm plantation development, has existing five mills with 155 MT per hour capacity and procuring around 5-6 lakh MT of fresh fruit bunches per year from the farmers. It is projected to cover an area of above 2.5 lakh hectare by 2027-28 in 12 States (including five North Eastern States).