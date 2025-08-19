Live
Patel Retail IPO Day 1: Grey Market Premium Rises 19%, Issue Subscribed Over 3 Times
Highlights
Patel Retail IPO saw strong demand on Day 1 as shares traded at a 19% grey market premium.
The shares of Patel Retail were selling in the grey market at a higher value than the offer price.
The gain was close to 19 percent, showing strong demand before listing. The grey market is an unofficial space where people buy and sell shares before they are listed.
On the first day of the IPO, Patel Retail got very good response. Within two hours, it was fully booked. By afternoon, the demand kept rising and more people applied for shares.
By 1:30 in the afternoon, the IPO was subscribed more than three times.
Many small investors, big investors, and financial groups took part. This shows a lot of trust in Patel Retail from different types of buyers.
