Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants

Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country.
This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account at zero per cent fee, Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at the launch.
The platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' app. The mobile wallet company is owned by One97 Communications Limited.
