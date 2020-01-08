Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants

Mumbai: Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country.

This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account at zero per cent fee, Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at the launch.

The platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' app. The mobile wallet company is owned by One97 Communications Limited.