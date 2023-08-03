Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Just In
"I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 03 August, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 03 August, 2023 Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 03 August 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89