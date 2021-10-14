Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hikes - 14 October 2021
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 14 October 2021: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 109.00 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 102.04 per liter.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 14 October 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The petrol prices in Delhi is at Rs. 104.79 per liter with a hike of 35 paise and diesel price at Rs. 93.52 with a hike of 35 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.00 per litre with a hike of 36 paise and diesel price is at Rs. 102.04 per litre with a hike of 34 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 102.10 with a hike of 21 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 97.93 per litre with a hike of 34 paise.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 110.75 with a hike of 34 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 101.40 per litre with a hike of 37 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 108.44 per litre with a hike of 34 paise while diesel price remained at Rs. 99.26 per litre witha hike of 37 paise.
The petrol and diesel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth is also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.00
|Rs. 102.04
|Delhi
|Rs. 104.79
|Rs. 93.52
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.10
|Rs. 97.93
|Mumbai
|Rs. 110.75
|Rs. 101.40
|Bangalore
|Rs. 108.44
|Rs. 99.26