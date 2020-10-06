Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 06 October 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today 6 October 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady on Monday. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last week due to which the fuel prices have seen a fall and continuing to decrease. However at times the fuel rates are being stable at major cities in the country.

The fuel rates are subjected to change at anytime, the prices mentioned here are due at 6 in the morning as per the petroleum companies. The petroleum companies alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.

The Petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 70.46. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 76.84.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.14 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 75.95. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.86.