Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai slashes on 16 April 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai slashes on 16 April 2021
x

Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai slashes on 16 April 2021

Highlights

Petrol and Diesel prices today 16 April 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Friday continued to be stable. The fuel rates mentioned below...

Petrol and Diesel prices today 16 April 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Friday continued to be stable. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.40 and diesel price at Rs. 80.73. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 93.99 and diesel at Rs. 88.05.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.43 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.75. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.81.

Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 93.43 while diesel recorded at Rs. 85.60.

CityPetrol Price Per LiterDiesel Price Per Liter
HyderabadRs.93.99/-Rs.88.05/-
DelhiRs.90.40/-Rs.80.73/-
ChennaiRs.92.43/-Rs.85.75/-
MumbaiRs.96.83/-Rs.87.81/-
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X