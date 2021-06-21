Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 21 June 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 21 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable on Monday after a hike on Sunday in all major cities across the country. The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in most of the cities and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.



The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.



Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 97.22 and diesel price at Rs. 87.97. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 101.04 and diesel at Rs. 95.89.



The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 98.40 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 92.58. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 103.36, and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 95.44. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 100.47 while diesel recorded at Rs. 93.26.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 101.04 Rs. 95.89 Delhi Rs. 97.22 Rs. 87.97 Chennai Rs. 98.40 Rs. 92.58 Mumbai Rs 103.08 Rs. 95.14 Bangalore Rs 100.47 Rs 93.26



