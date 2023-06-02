  • Menu
PharmaLytica 2023 kicks off in Hyd

The ninth edition of PharmaLytica 2023, a pharmaceutical exhibition,kickstarted in the city on Thursday. Over 150 exhibitors and 250 delegates took...

The ninth edition of PharmaLytica 2023, a pharmaceutical exhibition,kickstarted in the city on Thursday. Over 150 exhibitors and 250 delegates took part in the B2B event. During the three-day event,a footfall of more than 6,000 domestic and international visitors from 16 countries and 21 Indian States is expected. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Telangana,inaugurated the event. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets India, said: “With a current value of around $50 billion, India is the third largest pharmaceutical industry in the world. Current projections state this will grow in revenue to $130 billion by 2030.”

