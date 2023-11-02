Live
- 2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar
- Protests break out in BHU after girl student molested
- Zika Virus Detected in Chikkaballapura District Health Authorities on High Alert
- PL Stock Report: KEC International (KECI IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Reasonable Q2; margins holds key for re-rating - HOLD
- N Korean hackers stole $1.7 bn crypto in 2022 to fuel nuclear programme: Report
- Dozens of girl students fall ill during self-defence drill in J&K’s Kupwara
- Former Tamil Nadu DGP joins Congress
- Goa AAP chief poses as truck cleaner, exposes alleged corruption at check post
- AP CID files another case against Naidu in sand irregularities
- Men's ODI WC: Gill, Kohli, Iyer fifties help India post 357/8 against Sri Lanka
PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q2FY24
PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q2FY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q2FY24 Results First Cut – Healthy topline growth; miss on EBITDA margins and PAT front
Result summary
✳️Standalone revenue grew 15.4% YoY to ~Rs38.4bn (PLe ~Rs37bn), driven by continued execution momentum.
✳️Gross margins declined 173bps YoY to 21.2%, likely due to job mix.
✳️EBITDA grew 11.6% YoY to Rs3.1bn (PLe ~Rs3.3bn), with EBITDA margins contracting by 37bps YoY to 8% (PLe 9%), partly aided by lower other expenses as % of sales (5.9% vs 7.1% in Q2FY23).
✳️Adj. PAT grew 8.7% YoY to Rs1.1bn (PLe ~Rs1.4bn), impacted by higher interest cost (up ~13.3%, YoY) and higher effective tax rate (at 29.4% vs 28.3% in Q2FY23).
✳️At the CMP, the stock is currently trading at 16.2x/12.2x FY24/25E. We have ‘BUY’ rating on stock with TP of 732.