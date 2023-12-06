PL Sector Report: Metals & Mining - Weekly Update – Domestic steel prices inched up a bit

Metals & Mining - Tushar Chaudhari - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

Weekly Update – Domestic steel prices inched up a bit

§ Indian benchmark HRC prices (ex-Mumbai) increased 0.5% WoW to Rs 55,300/t from Rs 55,050/t. Domestic spot spread declined to Rs 19,843/t from Rs 20,079/t WoW on rising coking coal prices.

§ European and Chinese HRC prices remained flat WoW at USD 630/t and USD 575/t respectively. Spot spreads for Europe and China narrowed to USD 143/t and USD 88/t respectively. Coking coal prices increased ~2% WoW to USD 329/t while iron ore fines prices (CNF Rizhao) remained flat WoW at USD 132/t.

§ On import parity basis, domestic discount declined to ~Rs 950/t WoW as prices started inching up. Indian steel imports hit 7-year high at 7mt (+43% YoY) which should moderate in coming months as domestic premiums eroded.

§ Base metals prices declined 2-5% WoW. Aluminium prices remain subdued on higher global output (up 4% YoY to 6.1mt in October).

§ As per SteelMint survey, Chinese HRC prices have potential for further uptick in the near term; on firm demand from end user industries and depleting stocks. We believe domestic steel companies should start taking price hikes gradually to set-off the impact of rising input prices. Top Picks: HNDL, JSP and JDSL.

Exhibit 1: Weekly Metal Prices

Particulars Metric CMP Weekly performance Monthly performance 05-Dec-23 28-Nov-23 WoW gr. (%) 01-Nov-23 MoM gr. (%) HRC, ex-Mumbai (250 grade 2.5-8mm) Rs/t 55,300 55,050 0.5 55,950 -1.2 HRC, CNF West Europe USD/t 630 630 - 590 6.8 HRC, FOB Rizhao, China USD/t 575 575 - 530 8.5 Rebar Ex- Mumbai, 12-32mm, BF Route Rs/t 55,000 55,000 - 56,400 -2.5 Stainless Steel 304 Grade, HRC ex-Mumbai Rs/t 1,90,000 1,90,000 - 1,99,000 -4.5 Sponge Iron, DRCLO, ex-Raipur, India Rs/t 30,200 30,617 -1.4 31,867 -5.2 Pig Iron, ex-Durgapur, India (Steel grade) Rs/t 37,250 37,117 0.4 37,583 -0.9 Iron Ore Fines Fe 62%, CNF Rizhao (Aus) USD/t 132 132 - 124 6.6 Iron Ore Lumps Fe 63% Odisha, India Rs/t 7,200 7,200 - 7,200 - Coking Coal, FOB Hay Point, Australia USD/t 329 323 1.6 350 -6.1 Thermal Coal, FOB Richards Bay, SA RB1 6000 USD/t 108 112 -3.9 124 -12.7 Melting Scrap, CFR Nhava Sheva, Shredded USD/t 410 411 -0.1 398 3.1 LME Aluminium Spot USD/t 2,122 2,174 -2.4 2,217 -4.3 Alumina Spot 99% in East China USD/t 412 413 -0.1 408 1 LME Copper Spot USD/t 8,253 8,388 -1.6 8,030 2.8 LME Nickel Spot USD/t 15,940 16,539 -3.6 17,789 -10.4 LME Zinc Spot USD/t 2,414 2,537 -4.8 2,490 -3.1 LME Lead Spot USD/t 2,020 2,126 -5 2,095 -3.6 Exchange Rate USD/INR 83.39 83.34 -0.1 83.29 -0.1

