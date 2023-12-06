Live
PL Sector Report: Metals & Mining - Weekly Update – Domestic steel prices inched up a bit
Metals & Mining - Tushar Chaudhari - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Weekly Update – Domestic steel prices inched up a bit
§ Indian benchmark HRC prices (ex-Mumbai) increased 0.5% WoW to Rs 55,300/t from Rs 55,050/t. Domestic spot spread declined to Rs 19,843/t from Rs 20,079/t WoW on rising coking coal prices.
§ European and Chinese HRC prices remained flat WoW at USD 630/t and USD 575/t respectively. Spot spreads for Europe and China narrowed to USD 143/t and USD 88/t respectively. Coking coal prices increased ~2% WoW to USD 329/t while iron ore fines prices (CNF Rizhao) remained flat WoW at USD 132/t.
§ On import parity basis, domestic discount declined to ~Rs 950/t WoW as prices started inching up. Indian steel imports hit 7-year high at 7mt (+43% YoY) which should moderate in coming months as domestic premiums eroded.
§ Base metals prices declined 2-5% WoW. Aluminium prices remain subdued on higher global output (up 4% YoY to 6.1mt in October).
§ As per SteelMint survey, Chinese HRC prices have potential for further uptick in the near term; on firm demand from end user industries and depleting stocks. We believe domestic steel companies should start taking price hikes gradually to set-off the impact of rising input prices. Top Picks: HNDL, JSP and JDSL.
Exhibit 1: Weekly Metal Prices
|Particulars
|Metric
|CMP
|Weekly performance
|Monthly performance
|05-Dec-23
|28-Nov-23
|WoW gr. (%)
|01-Nov-23
|MoM gr. (%)
|HRC, ex-Mumbai (250 grade 2.5-8mm)
|Rs/t
|55,300
|55,050
|0.5
|55,950
|-1.2
|HRC, CNF West Europe
|USD/t
|630
|630
|-
|590
|6.8
|HRC, FOB Rizhao, China
|USD/t
|575
|575
|-
|530
|8.5
|Rebar Ex- Mumbai, 12-32mm, BF Route
|Rs/t
|55,000
|55,000
|-
|56,400
|-2.5
|Stainless Steel 304 Grade, HRC ex-Mumbai
|Rs/t
|1,90,000
|1,90,000
|-
|1,99,000
|-4.5
|Sponge Iron, DRCLO, ex-Raipur, India
|Rs/t
|30,200
|30,617
|-1.4
|31,867
|-5.2
|Pig Iron, ex-Durgapur, India (Steel grade)
|Rs/t
|37,250
|37,117
|0.4
|37,583
|-0.9
|Iron Ore Fines Fe 62%, CNF Rizhao (Aus)
|USD/t
|132
|132
|-
|124
|6.6
|Iron Ore Lumps Fe 63% Odisha, India
|Rs/t
|7,200
|7,200
|-
|7,200
|-
|Coking Coal, FOB Hay Point, Australia
|USD/t
|329
|323
|1.6
|350
|-6.1
|Thermal Coal, FOB Richards Bay, SA RB1 6000
|USD/t
|108
|112
|-3.9
|124
|-12.7
|Melting Scrap, CFR Nhava Sheva, Shredded
|USD/t
|410
|411
|-0.1
|398
|3.1
|LME Aluminium Spot
|USD/t
|2,122
|2,174
|-2.4
|2,217
|-4.3
|Alumina Spot 99% in East China
|USD/t
|412
|413
|-0.1
|408
|1
|LME Copper Spot
|USD/t
|8,253
|8,388
|-1.6
|8,030
|2.8
|LME Nickel Spot
|USD/t
|15,940
|16,539
|-3.6
|17,789
|-10.4
|LME Zinc Spot
|USD/t
|2,414
|2,537
|-4.8
|2,490
|-3.1
|LME Lead Spot
|USD/t
|2,020
|2,126
|-5
|2,095
|-3.6
|Exchange Rate
|USD/INR
|83.39
|83.34
|-0.1
|83.29
|-0.1