Live
- The role of pH in skin health: How to support your skin’s natural barrier?
- Cabinet Meeting postponed due to health issues of CM KCR
- YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days
- PL Stock Report - Apar Industries (APR IN) - Event Update - Company to raise fund - Accumulate
- BJP warned of severe agitation if govt does not suspend SP and DCF
- Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage on Metro Brands
- WhatsApp to stop working on older phones! How to check compatibility
- 5 th World Coffee Conference witnessed 2609 delegates from 80 countries
- Rajahmundry Central Jail superintendent joins duties after completing wife's death rituals
Just In
PL Stock Report - Apar Industries (APR IN) - Event Update - Company to raise fund - Accumulate
Apar Industries (APR IN) – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: Rs5,486 | TP: Rs5,418 Event...
Apar Industries (APR IN) – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: Rs5,486 | TP: Rs5,418
Event Update – Company to raise fund
Company to raise fund not exceeding Rs10bn, through Equity Shares and/or equity linked instruments, including convertible preference shares, non convertible debt instruments along with warrants, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares (including warrants or otherwise), global depository receipts, American depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds or any combination of Securities, in accordance with applicable law.
Implication
Assuming this as fresh equity issue, there can be likely dilution of ~2.8% promoter holding (promoter holding to come down to 57.9% from 60.6%), at current market price. We believe capital raise can be utilised for further capex plan (which can be over and above the current capex plan of ~Rs3.5bn), working capital enhancement and strengthening balance sheet.
PL View
We believe, APR’s focus towards value added products and strong traction in domestic market and long term positive view on exports will drive strong topline and profitability in the long run. The stock is trading at PE of 35.8x/28.8x FY24/25E. We have Accumulate rating on stock with TP of Rs5,418, valuing Conductors/Cables/Speciality Oil segment at 25x/32x/12x Sep25E.