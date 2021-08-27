PNB holds credit camp to support MSMEs

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank has organised a MSME Credit camp to create awareness and offer credit support to entrepreneurs of various micro, small and medium scale businesses. The camp was inaugurated by PNB HyderabadZonal Manager SanjeevanNikhar at MSME Development Institutehere on Friday. He said: "In theprevailing times, it is no exaggeration to call MSMEs as the backbone of the country as well as its economy.

MSMEs have contributed immensely towards the country's social-economicdevelopment and in generating employment opportunities." Country's second largest public-sector bank has extended complete support to additional credit linkage to MSMEunits during the tough times of Covid-19 pandemic either in the form of Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) or restructuringof loan accounts.

"This credit camp was organised to bring out awareness among theentrepreneurs about our various MSME schemes that are very competitive in nature withrespect to peer banks and which cater the financial needs of each and every business avenueof manufacturing and service sector," he added.