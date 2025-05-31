Pokarna reports Rs 187.54cr net for FY25

City-based Pokarna Limited, a leading exporter of granite and quartz surfaces, reported a net profit of Rs 187.54 crore for the financial year 2024-25, representing a year-on-year growth of 114.68 per cent.

The company’s revenues in the last financial year reached Rs930.13 crore, an upswing of 35.34 per cent year-on-year. The EBITDA for the last fiscal year was up by 56.90 per cent to Rs 347.04 crore. The company’s EPS (earnings per share) stood at Rs 60.49, up 114.68 per cent y-o-y.

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 58.90 crore, a growth of 280 per cent year-on-year. The total revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 262.68 crore, 62.50 per cent from Q4FY24. The company declared a dividend of 30 per cent to its shareholders for FY25.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said that during the last financial year, subsidiary company Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited capitalized KREOS line, adding new technological capability to its platform. It is expected to contribute revenue starting from H2FY26 and Chromia line remains under implementation and will bring high-resolution design printing capabilities upon completion, he added.

On the expansion at its facility in Makaguda in Hyderabad, he said that the company was expecting the delivery of new machinery by December this year. The expanded facility will go operational by Q2FY27.

Starting with natural granite mining and processing, the company expanded its operations to become India’s largest exporter of premium quartz surfaces now.