Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting Coronavirus extended for six months

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 has been extended for another six months. It was announced on March 30, 2020, for 90 days and it was extended for a further period of 90 days up to September 25, 2020. The scheme has now been extended for another 180 days.

This Central Sector Scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff or retired or volunteer or local urban bodies or contract or daily wage or ad-hoc or outsourced staff requisitioned by States or Central hospitals or autonomous hospitals of Central or States or UTs, AIIMS and INIs or hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The benefit or claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Till date, under the scheme, a total of 61 claims are processed and paid. 156 claims are under examination by New India Assurance Company Limited and in 67 cases claims forms are yet to be submitted by the States.

The Scheme shows the commitment of the Union Government to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the Healthcare Workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. It is due to their selfless service and dedication to work, that India has been able to sustain its fight against COVID and continue to sustain its low mortality rate of 1.64 per cent, which is among the lowest globally.