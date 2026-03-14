Pre-launch realty offers illegal, sans RERA registration: TG RERA chief

Buyers must verify whether a real estate project is registered before committing their money, says Dr N Satyanarayana, Chairman of the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), warning that so-called ‘pre-launch’ offers without regulatory approval are illegal and could expose homebuyers to fraud.

Responding to a series of questions from The Hans India on the growing use of pre-launch marketing by developers, Dr N Satyanarayana said the authority has stepped up awareness campaigns, digital monitoring and enforcement measures to curb misleading advertisements and protect consumers in the state’s real estate market.

“Under Section 3 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, developers cannot promote or sell projects through pre-launch, pre-sale or ‘expression of interest’ offers without obtaining RERA registration,” he said, adding that strict action is being taken against violators.

Awareness drives to protect buyers

According to the TGRERA chairman, the authority has been running sustained awareness campaigns to prevent buyers from falling prey to illegal promotional schemes.

“We are issuing public alerts through online platforms and print media warning buyers against illegal pre-launch or pre-sale offers. These advisories explain the risks involved and highlight the precautions buyers must take before investing,” he said.

In addition, the authority has been actively engaging with the public through industry events. Special awareness stalls are being set up at property exhibitions organized by industry bodies such as Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) and National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco). At these events, officials educate prospective buyers on how to verify project registrations and ensure compliance with RERA regulations.

At the same time, TGRERA has issued warnings to builders and promoters not to market projects through pre-launch offers without obtaining mandatory registration.

Social media monitoring and enforcement

With real estate marketing increasingly shifting to digital platforms, TGRERA has intensified surveillance of advertisements on social media and other online channels. Dr Satyanarayana said the authority signed an agreement in October 2025 with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to track misleading or illegal real estate advertisements. Under this arrangement, ASCI monitors online advertisements and flag those promoting projects without RERA registration.

“Whenever such advertisements are detected, they are immediately reported to the authority and promoters. We then issue notices to the concerned builders or promoters and direct them to remove the advertisements while initiating action under the law,” he explained.

The monitoring exercise has already yielded significant results. Out of 537 online advertisements examined so far, 451 were found to be in violation of the rules. ASCI issued intimation notices to the respective promoters in these cases.

Of these, 175 promoters have responded and complied with RERA regulations in their future advertisements. However, around 276 advertisements remain without response or confirmation from developers, and the authority is preparing to issue show cause notices to the concerned firms.

How buyers can verify projects

Dr. N. Satyanarayana urged homebuyers to independently verify the authenticity of any project before making payments.

“Whether a property offer reaches you through online advertisements, print media or a real estate agent, the first step should be to check the RERA registration number mentioned in the advertisement,” he said.

Buyers can visit the official website of TGRERA — https://rera.telangana.gov.in — and enter the project registration number to examine project authenticated details such as plan approvals and sanctions, layout plans, legal title to the land, legally valid agreement, encumbrances; including particulars of rights, title, interest, charges, claims, and, an authenticated copy of the legal title report of the land issued by an advocate having not less than 10 years of experience, designated bank account of the project, project completion dates and promoter details to take informed decision.

The RERA registration project will give statutory regulatory safeguard, financial safeguard, and project execution legal obligations safeguard.

Similarly, if a real estate agent approaches a buyer with information about a project, the buyer should obtain both the agent’s registration number and the project’s registration number and verify them on the portal.

Compliance improving, awareness rising

The chairman noted that illegal sales in unregistered projects are gradually declining as enforcement becomes stricter and awareness improves.

“Developers are realising that violations could create serious hurdles for them when seeking approvals for future projects. As a result, many promoters are voluntarily registering their projects to comply with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, TGRERA continues to publish alerts through print and electronic media cautioning buyers against purchasing homes or plots in unregistered projects.

“Compared to the past, buyers are now far more aware of the need to check RERA registration and through registration number all project details in the website before investing. That awareness itself is becoming one of the strongest safeguards against fraudulent practices in the real estate sector,” Dr Satyanarayana added.