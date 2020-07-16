Privatisation only option for Air India

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that no other option is left with Air India but to go in for privatisation.

Replying to a question during a press briefing on civil aviation issues, the minister said that the airline cannot depend on state funding to survive.

He cited that due to the Covid-19-induced economic turbulance the Centre might not be in a position to support the airline as massive financial resources have been deployed to safeguard the vulnarable sections of society.

Furthermore, the minister without naming anyone said the airline should be left to those who know how to run it.

He was replying to question on sharp political reactions that have been received on social media regarding the airline's 'Leave without Pay' policy.

