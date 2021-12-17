PruTech rated 'Great Place To Work'

Hyderabad: PruTech Solutions, an IT services company, has been certified as Great Place to Work as it maintains positive work culture and employee experience.

Great Place to Work Institute is a globally recognized authority on employee experience and workplace culture. To attain its certification, an employee survey is conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. PruTech India's 90 per cent of the employees feel respected that the management practices in the workplace are fair, whereas 91 per cent take pride in their work and the company.

Ambika Prasad Mohapatra, executive vice-president of PruTech Solutions India, said: "Receiving this recognition from Great Place to Work Institute is a moment of pride for the entire organization. It is only because of our exceptional and hardworking employees that organizations thrive.

It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this proficient organization of extraordinary individuals at PruTech Solutions who acknowledge and respect what goes into creating and maintaining a healthy and supportive working environment."