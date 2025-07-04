PVR INOX LAUNCHES 4-SCREEN THEATRE WITH MODERN DESIGN AND BOLD DETAILING AT SMR VINAY MALL, HYDERABAD

PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, has announced the opening of its new 4-screen multiplex at SMR Vinay Mall, located in Ambedkar Nagar, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad. Developed under the Capex by PVR model, this newly built property represents the company’s continued commitment to investing in self-owned, premium cinema destinations in high-growth urban pockets.

Strategically located approximately 40 km from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, SMR Vinay Mall brings a much-needed lifestyle and entertainment hub to the fast-expanding Hafeezpet neighborhood. The cinema is a central attraction in this retail-led development and has been designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, vibrant interior themes, and a visually engaging, comfort-driven environment.

The 4-screen multiplex offers a total seating capacity of 849 seats, comprising 800 mainstream KQ seats and 49 premium leatherette recliners. Each auditorium is styled with a unique colour palette, set against clean-lined modern wall treatments, offering a distinct ambience while maintaining an overall cohesive cinema identity. The recliners, sourced from Recliners India, offer plush, ergonomic comfort and are positioned to elevate the premium viewing experience.

The foyer is one of the cinema’s defining spaces—an expression of modern design sensibility brought to life through a teal colour palette, straight-line architecture, and bronze metallic detailing. Teal upholstered sofas enhance the aesthetic continuity, while custom backlit artworks, framed in circular forms, celebrate the icons of Indian cinema—bringing a cultural and nostalgic layer to the visual narrative. A zig-zag patterned ceiling, trimmed in symmetrical bronze accents, adds movement and character to the vertical space, creating a foyer that is as photogenic as it is welcoming.

To deliver an exceptional movie-watching experience, the cinema features cutting-edge 4K projection technology for crystal-clear visuals and razor-sharp detail. The cinema has 2 screens equipped with advanced Dolby ATMOS immersive audio, enveloping audiences in multidimensional soundscapes. A high-performance Harkness screen ensures brightness and image uniformity across every seat, while the next-generation Timewaying 3D system provides stunning depth and lifelike clarity for an elevated 3D experience.

An expanded F&B experience is another highlight of the cinema, with multiple concession counters and kiosks offering a wide variety of delicious food and beverages. Whether guests are in the mood for a quick snack or a leisurely treat, the menu and setup are designed to complement the moviegoing journey with flavour and flair.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said: “With the launch of our new property at SMR Vinay Mall, we are proud to deepen our presence in Hyderabad with a cinema that is both modern in design and meaningful in experience. From elevated aesthetics and premium seating to an engaging F&B and foyer environment, this property is designed to deliver joy in every detail. Developed under our Capex model, it reaffirms our commitment to shaping future-ready cinema destinations in growth locations across India.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director PVR INOX Limited, said: “Every neighbourhood deserves a great cinema, and that’s what we’ve aimed to build at SMR Vinay Mall. This isn’t just another multiplex, it’s a place where people can step out, unwind, and enjoy a good film in a setting that feels fresh and welcoming. We’ve paid attention to the small things—from the comfort of the seats to the colours on the walls—because we know those details matter. Hyderabad continues to be a very important market for us, and this launch is part of our broader push to bring high-quality cinema experiences closer to where people live.”

With this launch, PVR INOX adds another jewel to its Hyderabad portfolio, reaffirming its position not just as a cinema exhibitor, but as a curator of storytelling spaces—where design, comfort, and cinematic heritage meet. Developed under the Capex by PVR model, this new theatre embodies the brand’s long-term vision of owning and operating world-class, experience-first multiplexes that reflect not only what cinema is today, but what it can become. At SMR Vinay Mall, PVR INOX assures that every detail is curated, every corner is considered, and every visit is crafted to feel unforgettable.