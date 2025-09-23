Live
- Wordle Answer Today (September 23, 2025) – Hints and Solution Revealed
- Hearing seeking interim stay on census adjourned to Tuesday
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 23, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Gold & Skins
- ‘Caste census’ begins, technical glitches repor
- Kajol wishes Tanuja: Happy birthday to Maa Durga, Kali, Chandi all rolled into one
- MoU with New Jersey to strengthen cooperation in tech, innovation
- Cybercrime police recover Rs 14 lakh duped from Chikkaballapur MP’s wife
- The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun! Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 55% on air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more
- Inclusion of 496 villages in Scheduled Areas on anvil
- Pawan vows to strengthen Pollution Control Board
Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
Hyderabad: RawMango has launched a sari collection which is vivid, lighthearted and accepts players of all stripes. The new items are at display in...
Hyderabad: RawMango has launched a sari collection which is vivid, lighthearted and accepts players of all stripes. The new items are at display in New Delhi, named Playground. It is so christened for its vibrant colors and free-spirited stripes. The collection sees the brand return to another exploration in Mashru: a woven silk textile with an otherworldly lustre.
Saris with bold borders and pin-striped patterns delineate boundaries of play—each a result of explorations in proportion, colour and form. This collection revisits Mashru: a textile with an intriguing history.
A playful warp-faced satin weave, Mashru is characterised by a lustrous sheen owing to the smooth silk surface on one side, and cotton backing on the other.
The textile was developed under Shar’ia law to allow Muslim men to exercise some agency within a rigid sartorial system that equated the usage of silk with luxury.