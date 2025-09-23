Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi

Hyderabad: RawMango has launched a sari collection which is vivid, lighthearted and accepts players of all stripes. The new items are at display in New Delhi, named Playground. It is so christened for its vibrant colors and free-spirited stripes. The collection sees the brand return to another exploration in Mashru: a woven silk textile with an otherworldly lustre.

Saris with bold borders and pin-striped patterns delineate boundaries of play—each a result of explorations in proportion, colour and form. This collection revisits Mashru: a textile with an intriguing history.

A playful warp-faced satin weave, Mashru is characterised by a lustrous sheen owing to the smooth silk surface on one side, and cotton backing on the other.

The textile was developed under Shar’ia law to allow Muslim men to exercise some agency within a rigid sartorial system that equated the usage of silk with luxury.