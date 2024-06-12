  • Menu
Realme GT 6 to be unveiled on June 20

Hyderabad: Realme, a leading smartphone brand has announced that their latest realme GT 6, the AI Flagship Killer is set to launch globally on June 20. The realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset with a 4nm process technology for increased efficiency and performance.

It features a 5500mAh dual-cell battery and 120W SUPERVOOC charging.The device hosts a dual VC cooling system to significantly enhance its cooling efficiency and to prevent overheating, even during intensive sessions.

This cooling system uses a large vapor chamber that covers 100 per cent of the core heat source areas, reducing the CPU temperature by up to 15°C. The device integrates AI as a core element to significantly enhance user experience. This is showcased in features like AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal and AI Smart Loop.

