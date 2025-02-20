Realme launches new models

Hyderabad: Realme, has introduced the realme P3 Series 5G, designed exclusively for India. Led by the realme P3 Pro 5G and realme P3x 5G. The new models not only redefine performance but also introduce groundbreaking design elements that ensure they stand out in a highly competitive market.

Both devices are designed to cater to the needs of modern, tech-savvy consumers. Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said,"We are thrilled to introduce the realme P3 Pro 5G and realme P3x 5G, that embody our commitment to innovation and user-centric design.