Reliance Digital offers 25% discount till Aug 17

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retailer, has kicked off its much-awaited ‘Digital India Sale’, offering customers savings of up to 25 per cent on electronics and appliances until August 17, 2025. The offers include a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs15,000 on SBI Bank cards and 15 per cent in gift vouchers, along with easy finance options such as 1 Free EMI and an additional 5 per cent unlimited discount on UPI payments for select accessories.

The sale is live across Reliance Digital, My Jio, and Jio Mart Digital stores, as well as online at www.reliancedigital.in, featuring attractive deals across categories: Televisions: 140 cm (55”) UHD Google TV at Rs24,990 and 108 cm (43”) FHD TV at Rs12,990; Apple Products: iPhone 13 starting at Rs39,900 and MacBook Air with Apple Intelligence from Rs49,999; Washing Machines: AI all-in-one washer dryers from Rs49,990 with freebies worth Rs8,99; Refrigerators & ACs: Side-by-side and double-door refrigerators with freebies up to Rs8,990; 1.5T 3 Star ACs from Rs19,990.