Reliance Power Shares Surge Nearly 10% as Reliance Infrastructure Remains Steady

Shares of Reliance Power (RPower) rose sharply on Tuesday morning, climbing 9.87% on the NSE, reaching ₹71 by 10:37 AM. The stock touched a high of ₹71.33 in early trading, showing strong investor interest.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure shares traded mostly flat. Although the stock gained around 3% earlier in the day, it later stabilised, showing little further movement.

Both companies are part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, and their shares are in focus today. Traders are keeping a close watch on the Reliance Power share price and Reliance Infrastructure share price for further signals.

There has been growing attention on RPower shares, Reliance Infra, and other Anil Ambani Group stocks, as investors monitor market trends and live updates.



