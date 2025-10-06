Rolls-Royce appoints Sashi Mukundan as Executive Vice President, Transformation India

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) has announced that Sashi Mukundan has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Transformation India. Mr Mukundan will join the company in October and will lead Government and business relations activities in India on behalf of the Group and support accelerating the growth of Rolls-Royce’s operations in the country.

For nearly a century, Rolls-Royce has been part of the India industrial story, combining a legacy of engineering excellence with strong Indian manufacturing capabilities and partnerships. India is a critically important partner country for Rolls-Royce and it is committed to supporting the Indian Government’s journey to be self-reliant by 2047.

Rolls-Royce already plays an important role in powering, protecting and connecting India through its broad capabilities in the vital growth sectors of Civil Aerospace, Defence and Energy. Rolls-Royce powers the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army, India’s major airlines and critical infrastructure like Rail, Airports, Hospitals, Data Centres and Industry, backed by local partnerships, joint ventures and academic collaborations. Its multi-year transformation to become a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business, makes Rolls-Royce an even stronger partner for India.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said:

“Sashi has a track record of delivering significant commercial growth that has brought benefit to India’s own impressive economic success story. His appointment is an indication of Rolls-Royce’s commitment to increasing our footprint and deep partnership in India.

We aspire to become a strategic partner to India by co-creating, co-developing and co-manufacturing power and propulsion technologies in India, for India and the world, delivering a significant impact to Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Notes to Editors

Rolls-Royce has had a presence in India for nearly a century. We have a wide footprint in India, spread across nine locations, with over 4,000 people across our ecosystem. We have 1,250 people in 4 main locations and a further 2,800 at Managed Service Providers. In 2024 Rolls-Royce’s revenue in India was £147m. We support critical India Defence and commercial customers such as the Airforce, Navy and Land Defence, Air India, Indigo, Tata and Adani et al.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 48 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers. Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition. Annual underlying revenue was £17.8 billion in 2024, and underlying operating profit was £2.46 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

