Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels launches Regenta Suites Gurugram

Royal Orchid Hotels Limited has announced the opening of Regenta Suits in Gurugram, which is located 24 kilometres away from Indira Gandhi International Airport. The hospitality chain with a diverse portfolio of hotels now operates 70+ hotels across 45+ locations in India.

The newly launched hotel is located in the heart of Gurugram's new IT & ancillary district - Sohna Road. Adjacent to Element One Mall and offering easy accessibility to the business district, city centre and other entertainment hubs, the hotel is predicted to feed a strong demand pipeline originating from business visitors, people on vacation and inveterate shoppers.

The hotel features 90 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, banquet spaces, a swimming pool and a rooftop terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city. Making it a perfect lifestyle destination, Regenta Suites is a blend of shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment and wellness facilities.

Mr Chander K. Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director said, "Despite several challenges and volatility faced during the last 24 months, the brand has been growing from strength to strength. With the addition of this hotel in the Millennium City of Gurugram, there will now be 2 ROHL hotels in Delhi-NCR including one in Noida. The opening of Regenta Suites into our group will further bolster our portfolio, add revenues and increase profitability in the years to come. We remain steadfast and focused on our goal to reach the milestone of 100 hotels by the end of 2022. I'm confident that in the months and years to come we will continue to grow at a phenomenal rate and reach greater heights".

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is one of India's fastest-growing hotel chains. It primarily operates 5 and 4-star hotels, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travellers. It currently operates 74 hotels across India.