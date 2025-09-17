Ryan International and Rotary Club take the joint Plantation Drive to Hyderabad

In a landmark initiative to nurture environmental responsibility among India’s youth, Ryan Group of Institutions has partnered with the Rotary Club to roll out a large-scale plantation drive across Ryan school campuses. After completing the drive in Bengaluru and Pune Ryan schools, the drive was brought into Hyderabad city as they conducted the plantation drive across the 3 campuses, Kondapur, Kompally and Gandi Maisamma. The program was inaugurated in the presence of renowned philanthropist and Rotary District Governor at Bangalore Orchards President, Ravishankar Dakoju.

Under the 'Each One, Plant One' initiative, more than 900 fruit-bearing saplings were planted by Rotarians and Ryan students at Ryan International School, Kondapur and Kompally Campuses. This large-scale initiative that was rolled out this week across campuses comes under the 12-point vision of Dr. A.F. Pinto, Chairman of Ryan Group of Institutions, based on the international theme: "Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration". This theme emphasizes the crucial importance of afforestation and nature restoration efforts in halting climate change and land degradation.

Environmental stewardship has long been integral to Ryan’s educational philosophy. The school integrates sustainability into daily learnings from encouraging students to plant saplings on their birthdays, to driving recycling and e-waste management projects.

The drive featured native and fruit-bearing species such as Mango, Jamun, Jackfruit, Guava, and Rose Apple. All the 900 saplings were donated by Mr Ravishankar Dakoju free of charge. The plantation drive witnessed participation from 3 Rotarians alongside the students. Rotary District Governor Dr. S.V. Ramprasad, Miyapur Team Imaginers, Mr. Prasad Panduri, Mr. Neil Michael

Speaking at the occasion, Ravishankar Dakoju said "By joining hands with Rotary Bangalore Orchards, the school is setting a historic example for educational institutions across India to walk the path of sustainability. Together, we are not only combating climate change and global warming, but also gifting future generations’ clean air, greener spaces, and a healthier planet. I firmly believe the students themselves are our greatest teachers — with their pure, unselfish ideas they remind us that we have only one planet, and it is our duty to protect it. Ryan is not only educating children, but shaping better human beings and socially responsible leaders for tomorrow."

The green mission is being propelled with a focused target of planting one crore saplings across India and the already created the 1,500-acre Dakoju Rotary Forest in Challakere. This movement is committed to building a generation that grows up with both roots in the earth and responsibility in their hearts.