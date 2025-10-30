Sachidanand Upadhyay joins global biz elite with 2nd Time show

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd (LMIL), has achieved a milestone with his second consecutive appearance in Time Magazine.

This rare honour places him among a select group of global business visionaries, including some of India’s most respected industry pioneers who have been featured twice for their contributions to industry and society.

Upadhyay's recognition in Time’s “Entrepreneurs to Watch” list in both 2024 and 2025 reinforces his expanding international reputation as a leader reshaping the future of healthcare and advanced manufacturing in India.

Time Magazine’s profile emphasises his pivotal role in transforming Lord’s Mark Industries into a MedTech and diagnostics force aligned with India’s innovation agenda.

Under Upadhyay’s stewardship, LMIL has transitioned from a diversified enterprise to a healthcare innovation company with a focus of over 98 per cent on medtech, diagnostics, genomics, and biotech-led manufacturing.