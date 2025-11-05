Samsung India Introduces Breakthrough Features to Samsung Wallet: Redefining Digital Payments and UPI Onboarding

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced significant innovations to Samsung Wallet - a versatile platform that allows Galaxy users to organize digital keys, payment methods, identification cards and more in one secure application. The breakthrough features are designed to transform how millions of Galaxy users can set up new devices, manage payments and transact digitally. With seamless UPI onboarding as part of device setup, PIN-free biometric authentication, and enhanced Tap & Pay support — including FOREX cards and online card payments — Samsung Wallet is accelerating its mission to become the universal and secure gateway to your digital life.

“We are thrilled to introduce these breakthrough innovations to Samsung Wallet. With the new updates, Samsung Wallet is no longer just a digital wallet, it has become a universal and secure gateway for digital payments, travel essentials, identity cards, and digital keys. From the moment users set up their new Galaxy device to the way they pay, transact, and travel, we are removing barriers and redefining convenience,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business, Samsung India

UPI Onboarding Built-In with New Device Setup – Catalysing Rapid Adoption

Samsung is the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to enable onboarding of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts through Samsung Wallet as part of the new-device setup experience on Galaxy smartphones. By integrating UPI registration early in the setup journey, users can be payment-ready from the moment they power on their new Galaxy device. This friction-free experience ensures quick and seamless adoption of UPI on Galaxy devices, further boosting digital payments in India and simplifying the path from out-of-box to pay-ready.

Samsung Wallet, Biometric Authentication for UPI — No PIN Needed Every time

Samsung Wallet’s authentication experience has been enhanced with the introduction of biometric verification — device fingerprint and facial recognition — eliminating the need for PIN entry for everyday use. Users will soon be able to access the app and make UPI payments using just their Galaxy device’s fingerprint or face recognition. The upgrade not only streamlines access but also enhances security and convenience, reducing manual input and minimizing friction during payment flows. With this added authentication method, Samsung Wallet makes secure payments as effortless as unlocking your phone.

Online Credit and Debit Card Payments at Key Merchants

Samsung Wallet will soon support direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across a wide set of key merchants. Users will be able to seamlessly pay for goods and services online using the credit and debit cards safely tokenised in their Samsung Wallet—no need to manually key in card details, making checkout faster and more secure.

FOREX Cards and New Partnerships for Samsung Wallet Tap & Pay